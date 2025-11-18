Kaixin Holdings’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.28, Down -7.64

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) was $0.28 for the day, down -7.64% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 288.85 million shares were traded. KXIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7467 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2495.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KXIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.14 and its Current Ratio is at 0.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KXIN now has a Market Capitalization of 7741337 and an Enterprise Value of 3131627. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 77.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 32.965 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KXIN is 1.15, which has changed by -0.8801556 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KXIN has reached a high of $2.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -66.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -69.52%.

Shares Statistics:

KXIN traded an average of 1.63M shares per day over the past three months and 7542100 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.15M. Insiders hold about 18.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.12% stake in the company. Shares short for KXIN as of 1761868800 were 408133 with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 1759190400 on 303870. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 408133 and a Short% of Float of 1.8399999999999999.