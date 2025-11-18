KinderCare Learning Companies Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 3.68, Down -6.84

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of KinderCare Learning Companies Inc (NYSE: KLC) was $3.68 for the day, down -6.84% from the previous closing price of $3.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. KLC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KLC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.52.

On November 13, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $6. Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLC now has a Market Capitalization of 435412288 and an Enterprise Value of 2786279168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.035 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.244.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KLC is 2.12, which has changed by -0.8329103 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KLC has reached a high of $24.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -40.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -66.06%.

Shares Statistics:

KLC traded an average of 946.03K shares per day over the past three months and 1461130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.12M. Insiders hold about 73.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.54% stake in the company. Shares short for KLC as of 1761868800 were 2233955 with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 1759190400 on 2313411. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2233955 and a Short% of Float of 7.12.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of KinderCare Learning Companies Inc (KLC) reflects the combined expertise of 8.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $691.38M to a low estimate of $678.8M. As of. The current estimate, KinderCare Learning Companies Inc’s year-ago sales were $646.96MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $677.83M. There is a high estimate of $697.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $663.64M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.66BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.82B and the low estimate is $2.69B.