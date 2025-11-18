Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of AiRWA Inc (NASDAQ: YYAI) closed at $1.11 in the last session, down -4.31% from day before closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. YYAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YYAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.54 and its Current Ratio is at 3.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 08 ’25 when Belfiore Michael Anthony bought 3,192,905 shares for $0.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,023,326 led to the insider holds 3,192,905 shares of the business.

Belfiore Michael Anthony bought 20,190 shares of YYAI for $3,796 on Oct 10 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 3,213,095 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YYAI now has a Market Capitalization of 21069270 and an Enterprise Value of 106711. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.009 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.012.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YYAI is -0.07, which has changed by -0.99561435 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YYAI has reached a high of $274.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -97.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -98.30%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YYAI traded on average about 3.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2663110 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.71M. Insiders hold about 1.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for YYAI as of 1761868800 were 976469 with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 1759190400 on 16582. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 976469 and a Short% of Float of 5.19.