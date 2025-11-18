Market Highlights: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Ends on a Low Note at 1.27

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) closed at $1.27 in the last session, down -8.63% from day before closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. CDLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.215.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on October 11, 2024, initiated with a In-line rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On August 16, 2024, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $5. BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 15, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 02 ’25 when Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer sold 6,098 shares for $2.27 per share. The transaction valued at 13,849 led to the insider holds 116,327 shares of the business.

Gupta Amit sold 7,799 shares of CDLX for $17,712 on Oct 02 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 498,310 shares after completing the transaction at $2.27 per share. On Oct 02 ’25, another insider, DeSieno Alexis, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,493 shares for $2.27 each. As a result, the insider received 19,288 and left with 195,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDLX now has a Market Capitalization of 68651816 and an Enterprise Value of 246123808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.907.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDLX is 1.14, which has changed by -0.60398865 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDLX has reached a high of $4.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.62%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDLX traded on average about 5.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1249760 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.19M. Insiders hold about 5.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.33% stake in the company. Shares short for CDLX as of 1761868800 were 6389523 with a Short Ratio of 1.27, compared to 1759190400 on 7372375. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6389523 and a Short% of Float of 13.74.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) reflects the combined expertise of 3.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $56.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.7M to a low estimate of $53.02M. As of. The current estimate, Cardlytics Inc’s year-ago sales were $74MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.25M. There is a high estimate of $52.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.01M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $232.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $278.3MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $222.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $237.2M and the low estimate is $202.24M.