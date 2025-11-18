Market Highlights: Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) Ends on a High Note at 0.48

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) closed at $0.48 in the last session, up 1.69% from day before closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has increased by $1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.68 million shares were traded. IPSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4806 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.435.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IPSC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.25 and its Current Ratio is at 6.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on August 08, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On August 28, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $5. On December 27, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on December 27, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Pfeiffenberger Brent bought 32,456 shares for $0.45 per share.

Carr Douglas sold 292 shares of IPSC for $171 on Nov 03 ’25. The SVP Finance & Operations now owns 405,131 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Carr Douglas, who serves as the SVP Finance & Operations of the company, sold 263 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider received 132 and left with 405,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPSC now has a Market Capitalization of 41933596 and an Enterprise Value of -50004712. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.441 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.756.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IPSC is 1.83, which has changed by -0.63125 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IPSC has reached a high of $1.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.94%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IPSC traded on average about 902.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1951860 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.52M. Insiders hold about 50.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.82% stake in the company. Shares short for IPSC as of 1761868800 were 350488 with a Short Ratio of 0.39, compared to 1759190400 on 1391262. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 350488 and a Short% of Float of 0.6.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.59M