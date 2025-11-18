Market Highlights: Microvision Inc (MVIS) Ends on a High Note at 0.92

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Microvision Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) closed at $0.92 in the last session, up 0.63% from day before closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has increased by $0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.08 million shares were traded. MVIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9339 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8906.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MVIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on February 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On March 07, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5. On January 26, 2017, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on January 26, 2017, with a $4.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 28 ’25 when Smith Jada sold 20,113 shares for $1.61 per share. The transaction valued at 32,384 led to the insider holds 20,113 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVIS now has a Market Capitalization of 281240352 and an Enterprise Value of 228328352. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 106.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 86.652 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.148.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MVIS is 1.59, which has changed by 0.02222228 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MVIS has reached a high of $1.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.17%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MVIS traded on average about 5.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7349040 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 302.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 301.63M. Insiders hold about 1.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.95% stake in the company. Shares short for MVIS as of 1761868800 were 51422781 with a Short Ratio of 9.39, compared to 1759190400 on 51341909. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51422781 and a Short% of Float of 17.2.