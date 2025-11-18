Market Insight: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $0.54

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) closed at $0.54 down -6.75% from its previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.93 million shares were traded. AGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5867 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5328.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agilon Health Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On August 06, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $1. Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 ’24 when McLoughlin Karen bought 25,000 shares for $2.20 per share. The transaction valued at 55,085 led to the insider holds 73,166 shares of the business.

Battaglia Silvana bought 25,062 shares of AGL for $50,269 on Dec 11 ’24. The Director now owns 66,144 shares after completing the transaction at $2.01 per share. On Nov 25 ’24, another insider, MCKENZIE DIANA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $2.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,474 and bolstered with 51,319 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGL now has a Market Capitalization of 222630320 and an Enterprise Value of -51102680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.009 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGL is 0.11, which has changed by -0.63773584 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $6.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -43.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.40%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGL has traded an average of 8.22M shares per day and 14690700 over the past ten days. A total of 414.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 304.79M. Insiders hold about 26.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.52% stake in the company. Shares short for AGL as of 1761868800 were 20881325 with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1759190400 on 19794355. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20881325 and a Short% of Float of 8.229999000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 13.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.54B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of. The current estimate, Agilon Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.52BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B. There is a high estimate of $1.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.06BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.41B and the low estimate is $5.51B.