Market Insight: AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $1.47

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE: HKD) closed at $1.47 down -3.29% from its previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. HKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6242 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMTD Digital Inc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HKD now has a Market Capitalization of 461990656 and an Enterprise Value of 562527232. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.434 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.268.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HKD is 2.28, which has changed by -0.4882155 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HKD has reached a high of $5.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.54%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HKD has traded an average of 5.70M shares per day and 2740970 over the past ten days. A total of 124.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.30M. Shares short for HKD as of 1761868800 were 956382 with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 1759190400 on 1275809. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 956382 and a Short% of Float of 0.49.