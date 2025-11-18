Market Insight: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $8.52

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) closed at $8.52 down -7.29% from its previous closing price of $9.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.54 million shares were traded. PCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.1793 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PureCycle Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.15 and its Current Ratio is at 2.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Research Partners on October 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On August 27, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16. TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 ’25 when SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC bought 619,925 shares for $8.06 per share. The transaction valued at 4,996,596 led to the insider holds 34,077,574 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCT now has a Market Capitalization of 1535289856 and an Enterprise Value of 2058635904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 271.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 363.717 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.072.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCT is 2.13, which has changed by -0.2125107 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCT has reached a high of $17.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.53%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCT has traded an average of 3.08M shares per day and 5572010 over the past ten days. A total of 180.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.25M. Insiders hold about 2.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.29% stake in the company. Shares short for PCT as of 1761868800 were 36433960 with a Short Ratio of 11.83, compared to 1759190400 on 37972079. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36433960 and a Short% of Float of 33.740002000000004.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) is currently drawing attention from 5.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.47M. There is a high estimate of $22.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.6M. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.3M and the low estimate is $93.2M.