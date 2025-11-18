Market Insight: Terrestrial Energy Inc (IMSR)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $11.6

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Terrestrial Energy Inc (NASDAQ: IMSR) closed at $11.6 down -3.89% from its previous closing price of $12.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. IMSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.8919.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Terrestrial Energy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.12 and its Current Ratio is at 0.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMSR now has a Market Capitalization of 948548544 and an Enterprise Value of 8871110. As of this moment, Terrestrial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 71.936 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.635.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMSR is 1.08, which has changed by 0.2082082 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMSR has reached a high of $31.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.46%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMSR has traded an average of 2.11M shares per day and 1809130 over the past ten days. A total of 23.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.00M. Insiders hold about 20.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.41% stake in the company.

