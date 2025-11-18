Market Insight: TIC Solutions Inc (TIC)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $9.25

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, TIC Solutions Inc (NYSE: TIC) closed at $9.25 down -5.42% from its previous closing price of $9.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.7 million shares were traded. TIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TIC Solutions Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.41 and its Current Ratio is at 2.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on October 10, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 28, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16. On March 21, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on March 21, 2025, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIC now has a Market Capitalization of 2040177280 and an Enterprise Value of 3599995392. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.804 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.629.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIC has reached a high of $14.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.31%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TIC has traded an average of 3.20M shares per day and 4006570 over the past ten days. A total of 203.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.94M. Insiders hold about 14.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.54% stake in the company. Shares short for TIC as of 1761868800 were 8955560 with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1759190400 on 6654581. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8955560 and a Short% of Float of 5.91.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of TIC Solutions Inc (TIC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $519.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $526.1M to a low estimate of $511.01M. As of. The current estimate, TIC Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $262.04MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $484.45M. There is a high estimate of $487.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $481.09M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.19B.