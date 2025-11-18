Market Insights: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)’s Notable Drop of -1.33%, Closing at $20.07

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Aehr Test Systems’s stock clocked out at $20.07, down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $20.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.6689 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.811.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.54 and its Current Ratio is at 7.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on July 17, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when SLAYEN HOWARD T sold 6,000 shares for $25.73 per share. The transaction valued at 154,357 led to the insider holds 218,328 shares of the business.

SLAYEN HOWARD T bought 6,000 shares of AEHR for $150,840 on Nov 05 ’25. On Oct 09 ’25, another insider, DANESH FARIBA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $24.79 each. As a result, the insider received 223,101 and left with 16,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEHR now has a Market Capitalization of 602232256 and an Enterprise Value of 590139264. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.386 whereas that against EBITDA is -105.175.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEHR is 2.45, which has changed by 0.8225807 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $34.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.82%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEHR traded 1.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1046360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.85M. Insiders hold about 7.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.54% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of 1761868800 were 4895591 with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 1759190400 on 5051125. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4895591 and a Short% of Float of 17.28.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $11.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.1M to a low estimate of $11.05M. As of. The current estimate, Aehr Test Systems’s year-ago sales were $13.45MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.03M. There is a high estimate of $17.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.97MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89.1M and the low estimate is $68.7M.