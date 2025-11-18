Market Insights: Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX)’s Notable Drop of -6.19%, Closing at $1.82

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.82, down -6.19% from its previous closing price of $1.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. OMEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.76.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 16 ’25 when Gordon Mark sold 30,000 shares for $3.87 per share. The transaction valued at 116,043 led to the insider holds 542,235 shares of the business.

Gordon Mark sold 30,000 shares of OMEX for $106,902 on Oct 20 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 482,235 shares after completing the transaction at $3.56 per share. On Oct 17 ’25, another insider, Gordon Mark, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $3.50 each. As a result, the insider received 105,000 and left with 512,235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMEX now has a Market Capitalization of 101444056 and an Enterprise Value of 68120920. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 215.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 145.831 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.773.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMEX is -0.83, which has changed by 3.8138957 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMEX has reached a high of $4.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.19%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OMEX traded 2.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2060990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.41M. Insiders hold about 18.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.84% stake in the company. Shares short for OMEX as of 1761868800 were 4027793 with a Short Ratio of 1.35, compared to 1759190400 on 4171264. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4027793 and a Short% of Float of 7.64.