Market Insights: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)’s Notable Drop of -5.30%, Closing at $7.95

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $7.95, down -5.30% from its previous closing price of $8.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.05 million shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 154.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 172.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On October 02, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $10. Roth Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 12 ’25 when Bardos Dominic bought 35,000 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 98,000 led to the insider holds 418,217 shares of the business.

Lund Inez sold 1,900 shares of SHLS for $5,548 on Mar 10 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 61,134 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Mar 10 ’25, another insider, TOLNAR JEFFERY, who serves as the President of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $2.88 each. As a result, the insider received 7,776 and left with 253,426 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHLS now has a Market Capitalization of 1330737920 and an Enterprise Value of 1488390912. As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.838.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHLS is 1.73, which has changed by 1.0228915 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $11.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.40%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHLS traded 6.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7274190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.36M. Insiders hold about 1.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.83% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of 1761868800 were 14047396 with a Short Ratio of 2.15, compared to 1759190400 on 22505584. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14047396 and a Short% of Float of 10.89.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) is currently drawing attention from 15.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $145.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.9M to a low estimate of $138.8M. As of. The current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $106.99MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.8M. There is a high estimate of $127M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.58M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $476.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $465M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $471.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $399.21MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $559.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600.4M and the low estimate is $489M.