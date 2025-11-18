Market Insights: Symbotic Inc (SYM)’s Notable Drop of -2.22%, Closing at $56.89

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Symbotic Inc’s stock clocked out at $56.89, down -2.22% from its previous closing price of $58.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.47 million shares were traded. SYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 194.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 08, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On October 02, 2025, Northcoast started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65. UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when MARIA G FREVE bought 1,666 shares for $58.18 per share.

MIRIAM ORT bought 10,537 shares of SYM for $743,313 on Nov 10 ’25. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, KRASNOW TODD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $76.75 each. As a result, the insider received 307,006 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYM now has a Market Capitalization of 33670086656 and an Enterprise Value of 5815357952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.652 whereas that against EBITDA is -217.836.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SYM is 2.18, which has changed by 0.49103022 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SYM has reached a high of $84.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.35%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYM traded 1.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2052440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.98M. Insiders hold about 57.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.16% stake in the company. Shares short for SYM as of 1761868800 were 13670148 with a Short Ratio of 6.85, compared to 1759190400 on 15145393. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13670148 and a Short% of Float of 32.580003000000005.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Symbotic Inc (SYM) involves the perspectives of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $604M. It ranges from a high estimate of $625M to a low estimate of $592.27M. As of. The current estimate, Symbotic Inc’s year-ago sales were $576.77MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $611.53M. There is a high estimate of $649.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $571.5M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $2.53B.