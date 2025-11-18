Market Insights: Webull Corp (BULL)’s Notable Drop of -5.56%, Closing at $8.15

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Webull Corp’s stock clocked out at $8.15, down -5.56% from its previous closing price of $8.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20.13 million shares were traded. BULL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BULL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44779.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.42 and its Current Ratio is at 1.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on September 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BULL now has a Market Capitalization of 4030149376 and an Enterprise Value of 2391889664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.233.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BULL is -0.08, which has changed by -0.24989134 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BULL has reached a high of $79.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.40%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BULL traded 20.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16400200 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 401.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.67M. Insiders hold about 63.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BULL as of 1761868800 were 10031641 with a Short Ratio of 0.48, compared to 1759190400 on 13619943. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10031641 and a Short% of Float of 2.4899999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Webull Corp (BULL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.64M. There is a high estimate of $152.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135M. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $689.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $717.75M and the low estimate is $662.1M.