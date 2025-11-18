Market Momentum: Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Registers a -3.19% Decrease, Closing at $10.61

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) closed the day trading at $10.61 down -3.19% from the previous closing price of $10.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28.19 million shares were traded. CLSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLSK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.37 and its Current Ratio is at 4.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

On July 28, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.25. On July 01, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2025, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 02 ’25 when Zachary Bradford bought 582,797 shares for $14.59 per share.

Zachary Bradford bought 363,900 shares of CLSK for $3,518,913 on Sep 10 ’25. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Monnig Taylor, who serves as the CTO, COO of the company, sold 63,713 shares for $9.12 each. As a result, the insider received 581,063 and left with 120,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLSK now has a Market Capitalization of 2836432384 and an Enterprise Value of 3763761664. As of this moment, Cleanspark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.956 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.802.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLSK is 3.86, which has changed by -0.22379601 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLSK has reached a high of $23.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.23%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLSK traded about 30.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLSK traded about 34587510 shares per day. A total of 297.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.30M. Insiders hold about 3.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.23% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSK as of 1761868800 were 57701144 with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 1759190400 on 56784833. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 57701144 and a Short% of Float of 19.860001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) is currently drawing attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $227.7M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $255M to a low estimate of $215.3M. As of. The current estimate, Cleanspark Inc’s year-ago sales were $89.28MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $234.53M. There is a high estimate of $278M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $201.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $835.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $757.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $775.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $378.97MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $865.4M.