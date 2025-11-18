Market Momentum: Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Registers a -6.48% Decrease, Closing at $18.32

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) closed the day trading at $18.32 down -6.48% from the previous closing price of $19.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.02 million shares were traded. HSAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.3899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HSAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.37 and its Current Ratio is at 5.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on August 19, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On July 28, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $26. On June 09, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.30.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 09, 2025, with a $29.30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 ’25 when Li Yifan bought 1,008,101 shares for $22.55 per share.

Xiang Shaoqing bought 1,007,534 shares of HSAI for $22,719,892 on Mar 13 ’25. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Sun Kai, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,028,325 shares for $22.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSAI now has a Market Capitalization of 2860525312 and an Enterprise Value of -4030813952. As of this moment, Hesai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.467 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HSAI is 1.28, which has changed by 3.5452437 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HSAI has reached a high of $30.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.17%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HSAI traded about 3.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HSAI traded about 3494900 shares per day. A total of 129.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.94M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.14% stake in the company. Shares short for HSAI as of 1761868800 were 5001878 with a Short Ratio of 1.56, compared to 1759190400 on 5288678. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5001878 and a Short% of Float of 3.8900003.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2.0 analysts.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.33. EPS for the following year is $5.16, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $6.42 and $3.8.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $993.45M. As of. The current estimate, Hesai Group ADR’s year-ago sales were $719.76M

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.8B and the low estimate is $4.14B.