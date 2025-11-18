Market Momentum: Largo Inc (LGO) Registers a -4.35% Decrease, Closing at $0.91

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Largo Inc (NASDAQ: LGO) closed the day trading at $0.91 down -4.35% from the previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. LGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.964 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8903.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LGO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on February 07, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LGO now has a Market Capitalization of 75506592 and an Enterprise Value of 156350016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.441 whereas that against EBITDA is 73.369.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LGO is 1.63, which has changed by -0.53431374 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LGO has reached a high of $2.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.13%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LGO traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LGO traded about 625510 shares per day. A total of 64.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.01M. Insiders hold about 51.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.74% stake in the company. Shares short for LGO as of 1761868800 were 1165842 with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 1759190400 on 671729.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $166.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $178.48MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $229.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $229.53M and the low estimate is $229.53M.