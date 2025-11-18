Market Momentum: OneConstruction Group Ltd (ONEG) Registers a -57.59% Decrease, Closing at $2.18

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

OneConstruction Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ONEG) closed the day trading at $2.18 down -57.59% from the previous closing price of $5.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$57.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.7 million shares were traded. ONEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONEG now has a Market Capitalization of 34880000 and an Enterprise Value of 51623000. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.582.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONEG has reached a high of $13.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -80.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -64.77%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONEG traded about 354.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONEG traded about 611650 shares per day. A total of 13.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.00M. Insiders hold about 56.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.18% stake in the company. Shares short for ONEG as of 1761868800 were 412677 with a Short Ratio of 1.16, compared to 1759190400 on 213219. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 412677 and a Short% of Float of 5.8999999999999995.