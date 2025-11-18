Market Momentum Report: Absci Corp (ABSI)’s Positive Close at 2.86

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) closed at $2.86 in the last session, up 1.42% from day before closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has increased by $1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.12 million shares were traded. ABSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.89 and its Current Ratio is at 5.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when Pangalos Menelas N bought 95,785 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 254,788 led to the insider holds 113,960 shares of the business.

Bedrick Todd bought 10,000 shares of ABSI for $27,000 on Sep 22 ’25. The SVP, CAO now owns 180,428 shares after completing the transaction at $2.70 per share. On Jul 28 ’25, another insider, Busch Andreas, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $3.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 152,000 and bolstered with 327,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABSI now has a Market Capitalization of 430062592 and an Enterprise Value of 283807584. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 153.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 100.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.69.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABSI is 2.19, which has changed by 0.03676474 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABSI has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.23%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABSI traded on average about 5.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5380960 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.71M. Insiders hold about 9.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.08% stake in the company. Shares short for ABSI as of 1761868800 were 30393192 with a Short Ratio of 5.73, compared to 1759190400 on 33035097. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30393192 and a Short% of Float of 23.919999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Absci Corp (ABSI) is currently drawing attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M. There is a high estimate of $11.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900k.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.14M and the low estimate is $2.53M.