Market Momentum Report: Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS)’s Negative Close at 3.71

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) closed at $3.71 in the last session, down -4.38% from day before closing price of $3.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.21 million shares were traded. USAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at USAS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 0.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USAS now has a Market Capitalization of 1015165824 and an Enterprise Value of 1038837824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.906 whereas that against EBITDA is -71.753.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for USAS is 0.68, which has changed by 2.9794872 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, USAS has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.24%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, USAS traded on average about 2.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3007720 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 273.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.82M. Insiders hold about 25.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.29% stake in the company. Shares short for USAS as of 1761868800 were 2265522 with a Short Ratio of 0.90, compared to 1759190400 on 1606004. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2265522 and a Short% of Float of 0.83.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) involves the perspectives of 1 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $152.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.91MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $340.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $437.29M and the low estimate is $244.15M.

