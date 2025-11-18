Market Momentum Report: Asana Inc (ASAN)’s Negative Close at 12.03

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) closed at $12.03 in the last session, down -5.28% from day before closing price of $12.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.51 million shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on June 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Reduce and sets its target price to $10 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when Rosenstein Justin sold 13,701 shares for $14.95 per share. The transaction valued at 204,844 led to the insider holds 1,068,846 shares of the business.

JUSTIN ROSENSTEIN bought 13,701 shares of ASAN for $200,583 on Oct 24 ’25. On Oct 21 ’25, another insider, Rosenstein Justin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 458,878 shares for $14.98 each. As a result, the insider received 6,872,983 and left with 1,082,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAN now has a Market Capitalization of 2842050560 and an Enterprise Value of 2624448512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.865.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASAN is 0.94, which has changed by -0.078374445 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $27.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASAN traded on average about 3.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3329910 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.99M. Insiders hold about 63.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.07% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of 1761868800 were 14334482 with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 1759190400 on 13997922. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14334482 and a Short% of Float of 14.860000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 13.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Asana Inc (ASAN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $198.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $200.48M to a low estimate of $198.5M. As of. The current estimate, Asana Inc’s year-ago sales were $183.88MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $203.2M. There is a high estimate of $204.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.3M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $789.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $785M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $786.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $723.88MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $853.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $874.53M and the low estimate is $832M.