Market Momentum Report: Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT)’s Negative Close at 2.0

The price of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) closed at $2.0 in the last session, down -3.85% from day before closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. CRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on March 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On October 28, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50. On September 16, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 16, 2021, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Alvarez Murillo Carlos Eduardo bought 14,183 shares for $1.84 per share.

Querner Mario Sven bought 9,252 shares of CRNT for $21,650 on Jun 03 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Vismunski – Weinberg Hadar, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 41,550 shares for $2.17 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRNT now has a Market Capitalization of 179779936 and an Enterprise Value of 185220128. As of this moment, Ceragon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 131.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.482.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRNT is 1.10, which has changed by -0.3333333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRNT has reached a high of $5.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.22%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRNT traded on average about 728.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1015860 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.83M. Insiders hold about 6.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNT as of 1761868800 were 801589 with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 1759190400 on 1270586. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 801589 and a Short% of Float of 1.01.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) is the result of assessments by 4.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $84.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.5M to a low estimate of $83.41M. As of. The current estimate, Ceragon Networks Ltd’s year-ago sales were $106.93MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.79M. There is a high estimate of $86.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $341.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $339.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $340.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $394.19MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $362.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379M and the low estimate is $353.34M.