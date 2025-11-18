Market Momentum Report: JFrog Ltd (FROG)’s Negative Close at 56.87

Kevin Freeman

Companies

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) closed at $56.87 in the last session, down -3.76% from day before closing price of $59.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.545.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FROG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.12 and its Current Ratio is at 2.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On April 11, 2025, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40. Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 05, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Simon Frederic sold 100,000 shares for $58.84 per share. The transaction valued at 5,883,599 led to the insider holds 3,984,903 shares of the business.

Simon Frederic sold 37,117 shares of FROG for $2,415,946 on Nov 10 ’25. The Director now owns 3,947,786 shares after completing the transaction at $65.09 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Shlomi Ben Haim, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $46.01 each. As a result, the insider received 690,115 and left with 4,869,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FROG now has a Market Capitalization of 6728450560 and an Enterprise Value of 6088540672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.114 whereas that against EBITDA is -95.739.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FROG is 1.07, which has changed by 0.97229636 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $65.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.58%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FROG traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2546280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.73M. Insiders hold about 14.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.19% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of 1761868800 were 1798319 with a Short Ratio of 1.37, compared to 1759190400 on 2376754. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1798319 and a Short% of Float of 1.76.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $137.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $137.47M. As of. The current estimate, JFrog Ltd’s year-ago sales were $116.08MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.17M. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.3M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $525.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $524M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $524.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.49MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $611.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $620.02M and the low estimate is $601.4M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.