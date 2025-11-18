Market Momentum Report: JFrog Ltd (FROG)’s Negative Close at 56.87

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) closed at $56.87 in the last session, down -3.76% from day before closing price of $59.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.545.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FROG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.12 and its Current Ratio is at 2.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On April 11, 2025, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40. Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 05, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Simon Frederic sold 100,000 shares for $58.84 per share. The transaction valued at 5,883,599 led to the insider holds 3,984,903 shares of the business.

Simon Frederic sold 37,117 shares of FROG for $2,415,946 on Nov 10 ’25. The Director now owns 3,947,786 shares after completing the transaction at $65.09 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Shlomi Ben Haim, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $46.01 each. As a result, the insider received 690,115 and left with 4,869,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FROG now has a Market Capitalization of 6728450560 and an Enterprise Value of 6088540672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.114 whereas that against EBITDA is -95.739.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FROG is 1.07, which has changed by 0.97229636 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $65.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.58%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FROG traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2546280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.73M. Insiders hold about 14.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.19% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of 1761868800 were 1798319 with a Short Ratio of 1.37, compared to 1759190400 on 2376754. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1798319 and a Short% of Float of 1.76.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $137.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $137.47M. As of. The current estimate, JFrog Ltd’s year-ago sales were $116.08MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.17M. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.3M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $525.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $524M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $524.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.49MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $611.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $620.02M and the low estimate is $601.4M.