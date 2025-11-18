Market Momentum: Teads Holding Co (TEAD) Registers a -6.60% Decrease, Closing at $0.73

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Teads Holding Co (NASDAQ: TEAD) closed the day trading at $0.73 down -6.60% from the previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. TEAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7888 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7245.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TEAD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Krindel Yaffa bought 1,250 shares for $1.61 per share. The transaction valued at 2,013 led to the insider holds 101,027 shares of the business.

Krindel Yaffa bought 2,500 shares of TEAD for $4,700 on Aug 25 ’25. The Director now owns 97,277 shares after completing the transaction at $1.88 per share. On Aug 26 ’25, another insider, Krindel Yaffa, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,675 and bolstered with 99,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEAD now has a Market Capitalization of 69894192 and an Enterprise Value of 580021184. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.895.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEAD is 1.37, which has changed by -0.8438247 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEAD has reached a high of $7.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -50.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -74.74%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TEAD traded about 986.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TEAD traded about 4459500 shares per day. A total of 95.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.90M. Insiders hold about 69.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.64% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAD as of 1761868800 were 3610078 with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 1759190400 on 3572651. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3610078 and a Short% of Float of 8.3900005.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Teads Holding Co (TEAD) involves the perspectives of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $350.3M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $369.47M to a low estimate of $322.74M. As of. The current estimate, Teads Holding Co’s year-ago sales were $234.59MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $293.01M. There is a high estimate of $343.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234.81M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.88MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.15B.