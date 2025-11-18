Market Recap Check: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)’s Negative Finish at 75.05, Up/Down -3.46

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) closed at $75.05 in the last session, down -3.46% from day before closing price of $77.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.74 million shares were traded. DOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Raheja Rajat bought 2,285 shares for $85.50 per share.

Smith Matthew E. bought 525 shares of DOX for $46,063 on Feb 28 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOX now has a Market Capitalization of 8254899712 and an Enterprise Value of 8744018944. As of this moment, Amdocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.929 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.668.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOX is 0.44, which has changed by -0.06269592 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOX has reached a high of $95.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOX traded on average about 947.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1437670 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.41M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.37% stake in the company. Shares short for DOX as of 1761868800 were 5087053 with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 1759190400 on 4577621. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5087053 and a Short% of Float of 5.6199998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DOX is 2.06, which was 2.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.026498586. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Amdocs Ltd (DOX) is currently in progress, with 4.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.68 and $7.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.49. EPS for the following year is $8.12, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $8.3 and $7.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of. The current estimate, Amdocs Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.11BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.98B and the low estimate is $4.87B.

