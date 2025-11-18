Market Recap Check: Entegris Inc (ENTG)’s Negative Finish at 74.79, Up/Down -4.46

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) closed at $74.79 in the last session, down -4.46% from day before closing price of $78.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.82 million shares were traded. ENTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENTG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.13 and its Current Ratio is at 3.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On September 16, 2024, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $119 to $130. Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 01, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Blachier Olivier bought 488 shares for $77.43 per share.

Colella Joseph sold 3,577 shares of ENTG for $316,243 on Nov 06 ’25. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 34,364 shares after completing the transaction at $88.41 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Colella Joseph, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,577 shares for $88.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENTG now has a Market Capitalization of 11338164224 and an Enterprise Value of 14845263872. As of this moment, Entegris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.607 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.154.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENTG is 1.33, which has changed by -0.21271247 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has reached a high of $112.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.20%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENTG traded on average about 2.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2370920 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 151.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.81M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 116.43% stake in the company. Shares short for ENTG as of 1761868800 were 8728258 with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 1759190400 on 11244589. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8728258 and a Short% of Float of 7.22.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ENTG is 0.40, which was 0.4 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.005109862. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.37.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Entegris Inc (ENTG) is currently attracting attention from 11.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $3.24, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $813.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $820.3M to a low estimate of $810M. As of. The current estimate, Entegris Inc’s year-ago sales were $849.84MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $794.6M. There is a high estimate of $824M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $760M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.24BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47B and the low estimate is $3.31B.