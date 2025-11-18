Market Recap Check: Harrison Global Holdings Inc (BLMZ)’s Negative Finish at 0.14, Up/Down -0.42

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Harrison Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BLMZ) closed at $0.14 in the last session, down -0.42% from day before closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. BLMZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.139.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLMZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLMZ now has a Market Capitalization of 2034057 and an Enterprise Value of -35097220. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.193 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.104.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLMZ is 1.90, which has changed by -0.74551976 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLMZ has reached a high of $0.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.47%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLMZ traded on average about 7.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5199850 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.24M. Insiders hold about 56.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.09% stake in the company. Shares short for BLMZ as of 1761868800 were 3834975 with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 1759190400 on 1519343. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3834975 and a Short% of Float of 41.339999999999996.