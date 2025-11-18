Market Recap Check: VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET)’s Negative Finish at 8.58, Up/Down -2.50

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) closed at $8.58 in the last session, down -2.50% from day before closing price of $8.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.22 million shares were traded. VNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VNET’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 29, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $5 from $3.10 previously.

On October 09, 2024, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $5.20. BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 19, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.90 to $2.70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 ’25 when Sean Shao bought 1,000 shares for $10.80 per share.

Blackstone Tactical Opportunit bought 10,402,130 shares of VNET for $118,376,239 on Mar 17 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNET now has a Market Capitalization of 2308242176 and an Enterprise Value of 35852451840. As of this moment, VNET’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 440.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 637.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.963 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.52.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VNET is 0.05, which has changed by 1.3783784 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VNET has reached a high of $16.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.87%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VNET traded on average about 6.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4159610 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 263.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.49M. Insiders hold about 3.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.38% stake in the company. Shares short for VNET as of 1761868800 were 27596940 with a Short Ratio of 4.43, compared to 1759190400 on 28116296. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27596940 and a Short% of Float of 19.27.

Earnings Estimates

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.69 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.35B. As of. The current estimate, VNET Group Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $2.12BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5B. There is a high estimate of $2.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.38B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.26BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.19B and the low estimate is $10.83B.