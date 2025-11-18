Market Recap: Core Scientific Inc (CORZ)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $14.79

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) was $14.79 for the day, down -0.94% from the previous closing price of $14.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.07 million shares were traded. CORZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.315.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CORZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58.

On October 23, 2025, Roth Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $23.50. B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Weiss Eric Stanton bought 5,000 shares for $21.50 per share. The transaction valued at 107,500 led to the insider holds 226,687 shares of the business.

DUCHENE TODD M sold 7,759 shares of CORZ for $96,142 on Jun 25 ’25. The insider now owns 2,049,689 shares after completing the transaction at $12.39 per share. On Jun 25 ’25, another insider, DUCHENE TODD M, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,759 shares for $12.39 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CORZ now has a Market Capitalization of 4585806848 and an Enterprise Value of 5294213632. As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 106.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 108.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.842 whereas that against EBITDA is -70.377.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CORZ is 6.93, which has changed by -0.093503356 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CORZ has reached a high of $23.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.68%.

Shares Statistics:

CORZ traded an average of 16.71M shares per day over the past three months and 19452990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 308.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.09M. Insiders hold about 6.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.31% stake in the company. Shares short for CORZ as of 1761868800 were 60741610 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1759190400 on 62392963. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 60741610 and a Short% of Float of 19.770001.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.35. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $0.71 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $154.1M to a low estimate of $85.6M. As of. The current estimate, Core Scientific Inc’s year-ago sales were $94.92MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.42M. There is a high estimate of $209.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109.23M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CORZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $436.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $373M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $510.67MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $994.83M and the low estimate is $424M.