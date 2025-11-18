Market Recap: enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $0.37

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: NVNO) was $0.37 for the day, down -12.95% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.35 million shares were traded. NVNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3964 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVNO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.12 and its Current Ratio is at 13.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Duhay Francis sold 4,900 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 4,067 led to the insider holds 97,444 shares of the business.

Duhay Francis bought 9,800 shares of NVNO for $8,143 on Sep 15 ’25. On Dec 31 ’24, another insider, Duhay Francis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 81,433 shares for $3.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,999 and bolstered with 102,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVNO now has a Market Capitalization of 7391033 and an Enterprise Value of -22769966.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVNO is 1.11, which has changed by -0.8836565 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVNO has reached a high of $5.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -53.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -86.62%.

Shares Statistics:

NVNO traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 710460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.05M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.84% stake in the company. Shares short for NVNO as of 1761868800 were 2000994 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1759190400 on 2318687. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2000994 and a Short% of Float of 10.08.

