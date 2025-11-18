Market Recap: Founder Group Ltd (FGL)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $0.33

Kiel Thompson

Technology

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Founder Group Ltd (NASDAQ: FGL) was $0.33 for the day, down -3.36% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.64 million shares were traded. FGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3634 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.323.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FGL now has a Market Capitalization of 6313851 and an Enterprise Value of 27630454. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.306 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.497.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FGL is -1.05, which has changed by -0.8271795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FGL has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -45.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -69.46%.

Shares Statistics:

FGL traded an average of 12.76M shares per day over the past three months and 22016830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.34M. Insiders hold about 86.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FGL as of 1761868800 were 1573229 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1759190400 on 629864.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.