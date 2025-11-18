Market Recap: Founder Group Ltd (FGL)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $0.33

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Founder Group Ltd (NASDAQ: FGL) was $0.33 for the day, down -3.36% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.64 million shares were traded. FGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3634 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.323.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FGL now has a Market Capitalization of 6313851 and an Enterprise Value of 27630454. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.306 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.497.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FGL is -1.05, which has changed by -0.8271795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FGL has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -45.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -69.46%.

Shares Statistics:

FGL traded an average of 12.76M shares per day over the past three months and 22016830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.34M. Insiders hold about 86.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FGL as of 1761868800 were 1573229 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1759190400 on 629864.