Market Recap: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $2.24

The closing price of Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) was $2.24 for the day, down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $2.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HCAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Landry Benjamin sold 6,175 shares for $3.35 per share. The transaction valued at 20,705 led to the insider holds 141,812 shares of the business.

BENJAMIN LANDRY bought 6,175 shares of HCAT for $20,378 on Sep 05 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Linda Llewelyn, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,854 shares for $3.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCAT now has a Market Capitalization of 158437168 and an Enterprise Value of 239016176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.756 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.187.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HCAT is 1.78, which has changed by -0.6996021 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $9.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.79%.

Shares Statistics:

HCAT traded an average of 684.20K shares per day over the past three months and 812230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.32M. Insiders hold about 6.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.31% stake in the company. Shares short for HCAT as of 1761868800 were 6203840 with a Short Ratio of 9.07, compared to 1759190400 on 6598072. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6203840 and a Short% of Float of 10.01.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) is currently attracting attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.04M to a low estimate of $73.5M. As of. The current estimate, Health Catalyst Inc’s year-ago sales were $79.61MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.21M. There is a high estimate of $76.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.96M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $311.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $310.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $306.58MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $302.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $307.5M and the low estimate is $298M.