Market Resilience: Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) Finishes Weak at 3.58, Down -1.78

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) closed the day trading at $3.58 down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $3.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.34 million shares were traded. AVXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVXL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.93 and its Current Ratio is at 8.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40. On September 23, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVXL now has a Market Capitalization of 307499904 and an Enterprise Value of 206335920.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVXL is 1.23, which has changed by -0.5576456 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVXL has reached a high of $14.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -57.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -60.39%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVXL traded about 1.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVXL traded about 4728400 shares per day. A total of 85.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.01M. Insiders hold about 3.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.14% stake in the company. Shares short for AVXL as of 1761868800 were 26664141 with a Short Ratio of 15.77, compared to 1759190400 on 25107307. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26664141 and a Short% of Float of 32.09.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.56.