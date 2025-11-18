Market Resilience: Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Finishes Weak at 22.93, Down -3.02

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) closed the day trading at $22.93 down -3.02% from the previous closing price of $23.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25.36 million shares were traded. APLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.705.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APLD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 0.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

On July 25, 2025, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $13. Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when HASTINGS CHUCK sold 50,000 shares for $35.69 per share. The transaction valued at 1,784,500 led to the insider holds 451,612 shares of the business.

HASTINGS CHUCK sold 25,000 shares of APLD for $856,750 on Oct 31 ’25. The Director now owns 426,612 shares after completing the transaction at $34.27 per share. On Oct 29 ’25, another insider, Benson Ella G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 42,569 shares for $35.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,502,686 and left with 69,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLD now has a Market Capitalization of 6414595584 and an Enterprise Value of 7104621568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 40.935 whereas that against EBITDA is 1214.881.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APLD is 7.15, which has changed by 1.5818777 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has reached a high of $40.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.97%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APLD traded about 31.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APLD traded about 27168110 shares per day. A total of 269.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.43M. Insiders hold about 17.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.11% stake in the company. Shares short for APLD as of 1761868800 were 79167828 with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1759190400 on 72059918. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 79167828 and a Short% of Float of 30.79.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$1.09.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $82.22M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.8M to a low estimate of $37.5M. As of. The current estimate, Applied Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $63.87MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.42M. There is a high estimate of $93.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $334.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $214.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $297.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $215.51MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $552.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $614.57M and the low estimate is $477.2M.