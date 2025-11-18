Market Resilience: Dave Inc (DAVE) Finishes Weak at 194.1, Down -5.46

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Dave Inc (NASDAQ: DAVE) closed the day trading at $194.1 down -5.46% from the previous closing price of $205.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. DAVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $206.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $184.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DAVE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.69 and its Current Ratio is at 8.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on September 26, 2025, Reiterated its Mkt Outperform rating but revised its target price to $300 from $280 previously.

On May 27, 2025, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $206 to $239. On January 31, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2025, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when Beilman Kyle sold 59,541 shares for $230.07 per share. The transaction valued at 13,698,378 led to the insider holds 154,051 shares of the business.

Wilk Jason sold 81,693 shares of DAVE for $18,812,564 on Sep 19 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 217,854 shares after completing the transaction at $230.28 per share. On Sep 17 ’25, another insider, Khan Imran, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,535 shares for $217.70 each. As a result, the insider received 1,858,043 and left with 48,885 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAVE now has a Market Capitalization of 2621142272 and an Enterprise Value of 2604702208. As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.302 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.138.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAVE is 3.93, which has changed by 1.5180914 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAVE has reached a high of $286.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.95%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DAVE traded about 458.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DAVE traded about 796860 shares per day. A total of 12.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.40M. Insiders hold about 22.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.95% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVE as of 1761868800 were 1109133 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1759190400 on 1721608. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1109133 and a Short% of Float of 9.6499994.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Dave Inc (DAVE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.13, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $2.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.54 and $12.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.32. EPS for the following year is $13.41, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $15.02 and $10.53.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $153.09M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.4M to a low estimate of $140M. As of. The current estimate, Dave Inc’s year-ago sales were $100.9MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.42M. There is a high estimate of $159.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $546.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $537.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $347.1MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $668.4M and the low estimate is $561.7M.