Market Resilience: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Finishes Weak at 4.73, Down -6.34

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) closed the day trading at $4.73 down -6.34% from the previous closing price of $5.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.68 million shares were traded. APPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.685.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APPS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.69.

On August 06, 2025, Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $8. BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on November 15, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Kinsell Joshua bought 533 shares for $4.03 per share.

STONE WILLIAM GORDON III bought 100,000 shares of APPS for $259,000 on Mar 10 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,762,503 shares after completing the transaction at $2.59 per share. On Nov 27 ’24, another insider, STERLING MICHELLE M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,010 and bolstered with 24,640 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPS now has a Market Capitalization of 530464288 and an Enterprise Value of 896613312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.708 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APPS is 2.32, which has changed by 3.173554 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APPS has reached a high of $8.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.67%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APPS traded about 3.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APPS traded about 6932410 shares per day. A total of 111.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.80M. Insiders hold about 12.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.66% stake in the company. Shares short for APPS as of 1761868800 were 7594485 with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 1759190400 on 10481590. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7594485 and a Short% of Float of 7.12.

Earnings Estimates

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $145.72M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.45M to a low estimate of $142M. As of. The current estimate, Digital Turbine Inc’s year-ago sales were $134.64MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.14M. There is a high estimate of $133M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.28M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $550.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $546.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $548.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.51MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $616.03M and the low estimate is $610M.

