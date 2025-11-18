Market Update: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $3.06

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) closed at $3.06 down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $3.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.0 million shares were traded. ASPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.235 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aspen Aerogels Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.33 and its Current Ratio is at 3.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Young Donald R sold 56,845 shares for $3.23 per share. The transaction valued at 183,609 led to the insider holds 494,011 shares of the business.

DONALD YOUNG bought 56,845 shares of ASPN for $194,978 on Nov 13 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Daniel Santhosh P, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 4,410 shares for $7.31 each. As a result, the insider received 32,237 and left with 19,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASPN now has a Market Capitalization of 252900064 and an Enterprise Value of 252333072. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.715 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.433.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASPN is 3.03, which has changed by -0.7815603 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASPN has reached a high of $15.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -55.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.56%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASPN has traded an average of 2.19M shares per day and 4811600 over the past ten days. A total of 82.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.94M. Insiders hold about 16.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.69% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPN as of 1761868800 were 8544699 with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 1759190400 on 10285318. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8544699 and a Short% of Float of 12.36.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) is currently in progress, with 5.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $44.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $48.3M to a low estimate of $40.5M. As of. The current estimate, Aspen Aerogels Inc’s year-ago sales were $123.09MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.1M. There is a high estimate of $56.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $452.7MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $236.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $259.65M and the low estimate is $205.4M.