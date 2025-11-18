Market Update: Cloudflare Inc (NET) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $202.25

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) closed at $202.25 down -3.96% from its previous closing price of $210.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.08 million shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $213.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $201.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cloudflare Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 342.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.04 and its Current Ratio is at 2.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Ledbetter Carl sold 15,000 shares for $207.96 per share. The transaction valued at 3,119,400 led to the insider holds 983,073 shares of the business.

Kramer Douglas James sold 3,000 shares of NET for $766,599 on Nov 03 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 129,185 shares after completing the transaction at $255.53 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Graham-Cumming John, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,520 shares for $250.83 each. As a result, the insider received 632,096 and left with 495,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NET now has a Market Capitalization of 70844366848 and an Enterprise Value of 70302605312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 52.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.918 whereas that against EBITDA is -1444.001.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NET is 1.96, which has changed by 1.1853273 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $260.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.09%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NET has traded an average of 2.47M shares per day and 3014520 over the past ten days. A total of 315.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 312.17M. Insiders hold about 11.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.31% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of 1761868800 were 9146655 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1759190400 on 9518242. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9146655 and a Short% of Float of 3.27.

Earnings Estimates

Cloudflare Inc (NET) is currently under the scrutiny of 28.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 32.0 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $591.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $617.37M to a low estimate of $588.73M. As of. The current estimate, Cloudflare Inc’s year-ago sales were $459.95MFor the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $613.75M. There is a high estimate of $631.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $602.2M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67BBased on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $2.64B.