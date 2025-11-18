Market Update: EVgo Inc (EVGO) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $2.93

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) closed at $2.93 down -0.34% from its previous closing price of $2.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.53 million shares were traded. EVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EVgo Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on October 10, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8.50 from $4 previously.

On October 03, 2024, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7. JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 03, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 ’25 when KISH DENNIS G sold 73,215 shares for $3.69 per share. The transaction valued at 270,039 led to the insider holds 72,269 shares of the business.

KISH DENNIS G sold 46,785 shares of EVGO for $175,612 on May 19 ’25. The President now owns 145,484 shares after completing the transaction at $3.75 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, Dennis Kish, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $3.75 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 902389376 and an Enterprise Value of 1294009344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.884 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.706.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVGO is 2.41, which has changed by -0.49571186 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVGO has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.55%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVGO has traded an average of 4.05M shares per day and 4658090 over the past ten days. A total of 134.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.17M. Insiders hold about 5.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGO as of 1761868800 were 32569824 with a Short Ratio of 8.04, compared to 1759190400 on 30843450. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32569824 and a Short% of Float of 25.480000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of EVgo Inc (EVGO).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $101.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $123.41M to a low estimate of $88M. As of. The current estimate, EVgo Inc’s year-ago sales were $67.51MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.66M. There is a high estimate of $105M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $389.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $354.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $367.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $256.82MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $470.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520.14M and the low estimate is $427M.