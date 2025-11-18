Market Update: PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $1.49

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH) closed at $1.49 down -5.70% from its previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.39 million shares were traded. PSQH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5601 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PSQ Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.66 and its Current Ratio is at 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Seifert Michael Stephen sold 7,938 shares for $1.55 per share. The transaction valued at 12,304 led to the insider holds 126,812 shares of the business.

Seifert Michael Stephen sold 4,814 shares of PSQH for $7,462 on Nov 13 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 102,475 shares after completing the transaction at $1.55 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, Hebert Michael Robert, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, bought 9,400 shares for $1.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,102 and bolstered with 252,876 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSQH now has a Market Capitalization of 68895968 and an Enterprise Value of 92052696. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.343 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.085.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSQH is 0.06, which has changed by -0.30701756 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSQH has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.85%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSQH has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 666830 over the past ten days. A total of 43.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.62M. Insiders hold about 33.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.63% stake in the company. Shares short for PSQH as of 1761868800 were 4749210 with a Short Ratio of 3.34, compared to 1759190400 on 5015248. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4749210 and a Short% of Float of 12.86.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6M to a low estimate of $5.86M. As of. The current estimate, PSQ Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.21MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.35M. There is a high estimate of $6.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.08M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.2MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32M and the low estimate is $28.64M.