Market Update: Strategy Inc (MSTR) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $195.42

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) closed at $195.42 down -2.17% from its previous closing price of $199.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.85 million shares were traded. MSTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $204.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.5315.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Strategy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On October 15, 2025, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $473. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Sell rating for the stock on July 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Shao Wei-Ming bought 2,600 shares for $200.00 per share.

Shao Wei-Ming sold 5,334 shares of MSTR for $1,207,395 on Nov 12 ’25. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 32,726 shares after completing the transaction at $226.36 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Shao Wei-Ming, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 2,600 shares for $223.67 each. As a result, the insider received 581,534 and left with 32,726 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSTR now has a Market Capitalization of 56154664960 and an Enterprise Value of 70108774400. As of this moment, Strategy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 118.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 147.615 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.375.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSTR is 3.43, which has changed by -0.53604776 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSTR has reached a high of $543.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $194.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.46%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MSTR has traded an average of 11.90M shares per day and 13623540 over the past ten days. A total of 267.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.19M. Insiders hold about 7.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.07% stake in the company. Shares short for MSTR as of 1761868800 were 25277342 with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 1759190400 on 25345604. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25277342 and a Short% of Float of 9.46.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Strategy Inc (MSTR) is currently attracting attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $5.81 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $83.73 and $18.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $48.79. EPS for the following year is $25.8, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $67.68 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $121.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $126.9M to a low estimate of $118.07M. As of. The current estimate, Strategy Inc’s year-ago sales were $120.7MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.32M. There is a high estimate of $138.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $476.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $432.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $465.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $463.46MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $479.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $514.56M and the low estimate is $418M.