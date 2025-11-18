Market Watch Highlights: Atomera Inc (ATOM) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 2.1

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Atomera Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.1, down -3.23% from its previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. ATOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1903 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.23 and its Current Ratio is at 7.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when ROBERT MEARS bought 4,132 shares for $3.15 per share.

Robert J. Mears bought 3,601 shares of ATOM for $11,381 on Sep 02 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Francis Laurencio, who serves as the Officer – CFO of the company, bought 4,437 shares for $3.16 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATOM now has a Market Capitalization of 66530164 and an Enterprise Value of 47002168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1663.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1236.899 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.309.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATOM is 1.08, which has changed by -0.60971224 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATOM has reached a high of $17.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -56.49%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATOM traded 527.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 514150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.88M. Insiders hold about 5.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.42% stake in the company. Shares short for ATOM as of 1761868800 were 4016916 with a Short Ratio of 7.61, compared to 1759190400 on 4369503. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4016916 and a Short% of Float of 13.229999000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Atomera Inc (ATOM) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $100k. It ranges from a high estimate of $100k to a low estimate of $100k. As of. The current estimate, Atomera Inc’s year-ago sales were $23kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $100k. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135kBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400k and the low estimate is $400k.