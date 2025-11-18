Market Watch Highlights: Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 8.13

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Duos Technologies Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.13, down -7.61% from its previous closing price of $8.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. DUOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.6997 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DUOT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Goldfarb Adrian Graham sold 9,285 shares for $7.77 per share. The transaction valued at 72,154 led to the insider holds 477 shares of the business.

Goldfarb Adrian Graham sold 1,300 shares of DUOT for $10,205 on May 20 ’25. The CFO now owns 9,762 shares after completing the transaction at $7.85 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, Goldfarb Adrian Graham, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,585 shares for $8.30 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUOT now has a Market Capitalization of 164658128 and an Enterprise Value of 136684400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.184 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.756.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DUOT is 1.01, which has changed by 0.9130435 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DUOT has reached a high of $11.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.92%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DUOT traded 340.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 372920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.44M. Insiders hold about 14.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOT as of 1761868800 were 887496 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1759190400 on 723545. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 887496 and a Short% of Float of 5.4899998.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $10M. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $10M. As of. The current estimate, Duos Technologies Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.46MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.9M. There is a high estimate of $8.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.28MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.1M and the low estimate is $40.1M.