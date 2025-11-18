Market Watch Highlights: FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 4.21

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.21, down -4.97% from its previous closing price of $4.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.37 million shares were traded. FIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FIP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.25 and its Current Ratio is at 0.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on June 26, 2024, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On April 18, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10. On September 21, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Fletcher Carl Russell IV bought 10,000 shares for $4.48 per share. The transaction valued at 44,800 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Fletcher Carl Russell IV bought 20,000 shares of FIP for $106,600 on May 23 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share. On May 20 ’25, another insider, Nicholson Kenneth J., who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $5.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,610,000 and bolstered with 1,088,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIP now has a Market Capitalization of 489599712 and an Enterprise Value of 5149801472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.12.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIP is 2.03, which has changed by -0.483683 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIP has reached a high of $9.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.88%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FIP traded 2.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1628690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.43M. Insiders hold about 7.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.74% stake in the company. Shares short for FIP as of 1761868800 were 14678185 with a Short Ratio of 7.14, compared to 1759190400 on 13169009. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14678185 and a Short% of Float of 17.51.