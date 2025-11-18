Market Watch Highlights: Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 0.42

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Nine Energy Service Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.42, down -6.07% from its previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4714 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4227.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 09 ’25 when MONROE WILLIAM sold 750,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 682,500 led to the insider holds 4,113,000 shares of the business.

Fox Ann G sold 277,969 shares of NINE for $173,731 on Aug 08 ’25. The insider now owns 373,795 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Sirkes Guy, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 49,897 shares for $0.65 each. As a result, the insider received 32,433 and left with 139,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NINE now has a Market Capitalization of 18328838 and an Enterprise Value of 379846848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.665 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.216.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NINE is 2.25, which has changed by -0.61864406 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $1.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.56%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NINE traded 1.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2698710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.39M. Insiders hold about 13.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.51% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of 1761868800 were 1728433 with a Short Ratio of 1.27, compared to 1759190400 on 1878211. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1728433 and a Short% of Float of 4.7.