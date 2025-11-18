Market Watch Highlights: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 26.46

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Twist Bioscience Corp’s stock clocked out at $26.46, down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $26.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.59 million shares were traded. TWST stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.5.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TWST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.33 and its Current Ratio is at 3.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on November 04, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On December 13, 2024, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60. On June 04, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on June 04, 2024, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Cho Dennis sold 1,019 shares for $32.08 per share. The transaction valued at 32,689 led to the insider holds 120,694 shares of the business.

Finn Patrick John sold 2,755 shares of TWST for $88,379 on Nov 03 ’25. The President and COO now owns 265,919 shares after completing the transaction at $32.08 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Green Paula, who serves as the SVP of Human Resources of the company, sold 1,084 shares for $32.08 each. As a result, the insider received 34,774 and left with 142,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWST now has a Market Capitalization of 1597149952 and an Enterprise Value of 1456957056. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.869 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.111.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWST is 2.27, which has changed by -0.34970957 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has reached a high of $55.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.03%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TWST traded 1.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1879760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.48M. Insiders hold about 4.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.13% stake in the company. Shares short for TWST as of 1761868800 were 10548267 with a Short Ratio of 6.32, compared to 1759190400 on 12982960. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10548267 and a Short% of Float of 19.72.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.76 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$1.54.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $100.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $101M to a low estimate of $100M. As of. The current estimate, Twist Bioscience Corp’s year-ago sales were $88.71MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.16M. There is a high estimate of $109.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.85M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $432.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $429.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $376.57MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $497.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503.8M and the low estimate is $485.63M.