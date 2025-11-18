Market Watch: iBio Inc (IBIO)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $1.1

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, iBio Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.1, down -5.17% from its previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.99 million shares were traded. IBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.277 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.085.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IBIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.39 and its Current Ratio is at 8.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 21, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On October 17, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $2. On May 28, 2024, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on May 28, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 ’25 when Duran Felipe bought 9,191 shares for $2.72 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 11,139 shares of the business.

Brenner Martin bought 9,191 shares of IBIO for $25,000 on Jan 10 ’25. The insider now owns 18,316 shares after completing the transaction at $2.72 per share. On Jan 10 ’25, another insider, Banjak Marc, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, bought 9,191 shares for $2.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,000 and bolstered with 11,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 22280060 and an Enterprise Value of 17592832. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 49.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 43.982 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.987.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IBIO is 1.17, which has changed by -0.4798206 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IBIO has reached a high of $6.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.83%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IBIO traded 3.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1722200 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.87M. Insiders hold about 2.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.92% stake in the company. Shares short for IBIO as of 1761868800 were 2460602 with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 1759190400 on 472896. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2460602 and a Short% of Float of 12.3.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of iBio Inc (IBIO) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.38.