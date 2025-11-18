Market Watch: KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $2.54

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, KULR Technology Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.54, down -4.51% from its previous closing price of $2.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. KULR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KULR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.89 and its Current Ratio is at 8.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, The Benchmark Company on December 19, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $5 from $1 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 ’25 when Massey Joanna D. sold 10,000 shares for $5.47 per share. The transaction valued at 54,700 led to the insider holds 17,813 shares of the business.

Massey Joanna D. bought 10,000 shares of KULR for $54,700 on Oct 03 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KULR now has a Market Capitalization of 108108088 and an Enterprise Value of 85608408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.596 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KULR is 2.08, which has changed by 0.0075757504 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KULR has reached a high of $43.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -39.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -68.26%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KULR traded 2.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1556610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.71M. Insiders hold about 6.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.34% stake in the company. Shares short for KULR as of 1761868800 were 6836579 with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 1759190400 on 7138785. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6836579 and a Short% of Float of 17.2.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.0, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4M to a low estimate of $4M. As of. The current estimate, KULR Technology Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.19MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.4M. There is a high estimate of $4.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KULR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.74MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.5M and the low estimate is $30M.